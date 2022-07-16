Hungry Black Bear Interrupts Golfers' Annual Trip, Climbs In Cart!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget birdies and eagles ... a bunch of Canadian golfers had to deal with bears on the course last week -- as one surprised them during their outing, climbing right into their carts!!!

The incident was all captured on video, obtained by TMZ Sports, showing a hungry black bear walking up on four guys who were trying to enjoy their annual golf trip at Nicklaus North Golf Course in Whistler, B.C.

You can see in the footage -- as the foursome was getting set to take swings on the course's sixth hole -- the animal walked right up to them in search of food.

According to David Kelso, the bear was drooling as he got near them ... and, eventually, the beast rummaged through their things!!

Kelso, though, says the bear wasn't aggressive -- and after a few minutes, they were able to scare it off.

And, get this, Kelso tells us he and his playing partner, Kyle McNamara, were able to go on to make birdies on the hole!