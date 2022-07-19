NBA Star Miles Bridges Charged W/ Felony Domestic Violence, Child Abuse

NBA star Miles Bridges has been charged with felony domestic violence and child abuse in Los Angeles after allegedly beating the mother of his kids ... in front of the children.

TMZ Sports broke the story late last month ... the 24-year-old former Charlotte Hornet turned himself in to authorities in L.A. the day after the alleged incident. He was ultimately released after posting $130K bond.

Now, Bridges has been slapped with "one felony count of injuring a child’s parent and two felony counts of child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury or death."

Controversial L.A. District Attorney George Gascon addressed the charging of Miles, saying “Domestic violence creates physical, mental and emotional trauma that has a lasting impact on survivors,”

Gascon continued ... “Children who witness family violence are especially vulnerable and the impact on them is immeasurable. Mr. Bridges will be held accountable for his actions and our Bureau of Victim Services will support the survivors through this difficult process.”

The details surrounding the alleged incident aren't entirely clear, but sources previously told us Miles and his GF were involved in an argument that turned physical.

Mychelle Johnson, the alleged victim (Mychelle identified herself), claims she was injured from the alleged attack ... saying she was diagnosed with multiple injuries including a "brain concussion, closed fracture of nasal bone, contusion of rib, multiple bruises, strain of neck muscle."

Mychelle also posted photos of the alleged incident.

At the time, Johnson said ... "I don't need sympathy," Johnson added. "I just don't want this happening to anyone else, I just want this person to get help, my kids deserve better."

The 6'7" forward is scheduled to be arraigned in Los Angeles on Wednesday.