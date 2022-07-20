Pelicans' Jonas Valanciunas Mocks LeBron James During Charades Game

The King ain't gonna like this ...

New Orleans Pelicans star Jonas Valanciunas threw several jabs at LeBron James while participating in a recent game of charades ... calling the Laker a crybaby and a flopper with his actions.

Valanciunas made the imitations out in Lithuania while on a show in front of a bevy of cameras.

If you ever wondered what would happen if Jonas Valanciunas drew LeBron in charades.... pic.twitter.com/DIlzWKdwZy — Christian Clark (@cclark_13) July 20, 2022 @cclark_13

In video of Valaciunas' impersonation of LeBron -- you can see the 6-foot-11, 265-pound center rub his eyes as if he were crying. He then pretended to hit the floor after being touched lightly.

Valaciunas' guesser eventually got the references -- something we're sure 'Bron didn't love to see.

yes our players enjoy sitting next to each other rather than on opposite ends of the court https://t.co/NPLHCe1hqU — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) July 14, 2022 @PelicansNBA

This is the second time someone in the Pelicans' org. has fired away at LeBron and the Lakers this month -- just a few days ago, the team's official Twitter account made a dig at James and the Lake Show as well.