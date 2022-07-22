'Clark Kent' Look-alike from January 6th Hearing Identified

The mystery hunk o' man seated inside the Jan. 6th hearing -- who's being called "Clark Kent" for obvious reasons -- is taking the Internet by storm, and TMZ's learned his previously secret identity.

Sorry to disappoint folks, but he's not a superhero ... although he's in a heroic field of work. Sources tell us he's 23-year-old Alex Wollet ... a med school student from Ohio.

Right now he's living in D.C. and doing a fellowship at The National Institutes of Health -- so, yeah ... Dr. Fauci and co. have some eye candy in the office. We obtained a photo of Alex wearing what looks like the same suit he was rocking at the hearing Thursday night.

The guy became a big thing online during the televised hearing ... where he was -- not accidentally, we think -- seated in the front row. He's already getting so much attention, he's switched his social media accounts to private.

As you know, the January 6th Committee is still undergoing hearings regarding last year's insurrection ... attempting to make the connection between former President Donald Trump to the storming of the Capitol.

Play video content