Background People Who Made A Big Impression

7/23/2022 12:10 AM PT
When People In The Back Become The Center Of Attention
Social media has made it possible for a new center of attention to emerge during sometimes serious events and broadcasts ... Thursday night was the man dubbed "Clark Kent's look-alike" at the Jan. 6 hearing, but he's not the first person in the background to steal the show.

Remember "Left Shark?" The costumed character, who we were first introduced to during Katy Perry's Super Bowl Halftime show in 2015, was trending on Twitter and has become a pop culture staple over the years.

Katy Perry took center stage when she was tapped to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show back in 2015 ... but it was the ill-timed moves and crazy antics of the "Left Shark" that stole the show!
There was also "Fiji Water Girl," who was simply tasked with holding the bottles for celebs at The Golden Globes back in 2019, but became something more by appearing in more red carpet shots than previously thought possible.

Kelleth Cuthbert was only trying to do her job as a water rep. at the 2019 Golden Globes ... but after her now infamous photobombs behind some huge stars she will be forever known as the "Fiji Water Girl!"
Before "Clark Kent" there was "Hot Debate Guy" who stole the spotlight during the Republican debates in 2015. Turns out he was Gregory Caruso, the 24-year-old son of now L.A. Mayoral hopeful, Rick Caruso.

Gregory Caruso's handsome good looks did not go unnoticed during the second Republican debates back in 2015 ... his chiseled jawline and perfectly coifed hair landed him the name of "Hot Debate Guy."
Not even the Royal Family can escape background scene-stealers, Prince William and Kate Middleton's flower girl in 2011, Grace van Cutsem, showed the world her true feelings when the two kissed.

Mini royalty Grace van Cutsem was given the duties as flower girl for Will and Kate's royal wedding back in 2011 ... but her grumpy shots during the kissing photos on the balcony gave a whole new mood to the event!
Of course, there are countless more, and social media users are always looking to find their next background obsession.

