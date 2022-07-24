'Fast & Furious' Director Justin Lin Finds Buyer for $6M Penthouse

'Fast & Furious' director Justin Lin just got several million dollars richer ... cause he's found a buyer for his penthouse condo in the heart of Los Angeles.

Real estate sources tell TMZ ... Justin Lin accepted an offer on the condo this week, and the price tag is definitely a come-up from the $2.6 mil he paid back in 2012.

Justin was using the 3-level penthouse as an office for his production company, Perfect Storm Entertainment over the past few years ... and, the third floor was used as a small apartment.

From the looks of it, the new owner is gonna enjoy some pretty amazing views of downtown L.A., along with some cool features ... including a 24-hour concierge, a newly remodeled gym, swimming pool and a rooftop that's fully decked out!

It's really done up ... exposed brick with an industrial feel. Very cool.

Although he recently stepped away as director of 'Fast & Furious 10' -- slated for a May 2023 release -- Lin has a busy schedule, so selling this place is one less thing to worry about!