Lynne Spears Says She Loves Daughter Britney Amid Abandonment Claims

Britney Spears says she begged her family for help while in a mental health facility, but got no response ... a claim her mom, Lynne, is now shooting down with hope they can reconcile.

Britney got on Instagram Sunday to share text screenshots she sent to her friend, lawyer, and mom during her time in the facility ... with a caption that read "It's a little different with proof."

She claims she got "no response" from everyone, even after telling Lynne she thought they were trying to kill her. However, Lynne posted screenshots of her own Monday showing the same convo and her responses she sent Britney.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Lynne says she has the "full conversations," too ... possibly alluding to her side of the texts that might've been left out as well. She captions the post, "I hurt for you that you feel the people who love you the most betrayed you! Let me come to you! I love you!"

As we reported, Britney also posted and deleted a picture of her sister Jamie Lynn with their dad, Jamie ... claiming the two were having meetings while the rest of the world was dealing with COVID.