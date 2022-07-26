Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Fivio Foreign Sends Subtle Shots At Ma$e, Diddy's Mom Does Too

Fivio Foreign Ma$e ‘Fake’ Explained Contract ... No Lawyers, Got Me for Only $5k

7/26/2022 6:32 AM PT
TMZ/Getty

Unlike Frank Sinatra, Fivio Foreign's got regrets, and it sounds like he wants to mention this particular one -- about his entry into the rap game -- to a lawyer.

The Brooklyn rapper was on the "Million Dollarz Worth of Game" podcast when he talked about signing his first contract with former Bad Boy Records star Ma$e in the late 2010s. No, Fivio never says the word "tricked" while breaking it down for Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267 -- but it's clear he's pissed about his paltry $5k signing bonus.

Rappers have grown accustomed to big budgets these days and Fivio’s early beginnings sound similar to several other young musicians' come-up stories: naive about the biz, but eager to start their careers.

Fivio claims Ma$e pretended to point out specifics in the fine print of his contract to get him to sign right away. Again, he doesn't use the phrase "snake oil salesman," but there's a strong insinuation.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He also says the manager who introduced him to Ma$e pressured him to sign on the spot without consulting a lawyer first.

The final hint of Fivio’s regret came when he revealed Ma$e had failed to get him a G Herbo collaboration after all this time, but he finally got one in the works -- off the strength of his own name.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

That MDWG interview wasn’t the only shot Ma$e’s had to eat -- Diddy’s mom recently interrupted a Bad Boy roll call on her son’s live stream to give stern warnings to the Harlem World rapper.

Fivio’s debut album dropped in May and reached No. 8 on Billboard, and while he admits Ma$e knows the business ... he's definitely not giving him any credit for his breakthrough record.

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later