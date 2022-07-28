Marlins' Daniel Castano Drilled In Head By 104 MPH Line Drive

Horrifying moment in the Marlins vs. Reds game Thursday afternoon ... Miami pitcher Daniel Castano was drilled in the head by a 104 MPH line drive, but somehow, he appears to be OK.

The terrifying scene just happened in the bottom of the first inning at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati ... when Castano threw a slider to Donovan Solano.

The Reds third baseman smacked the ball violently ... and it made a beeline straight for Castano's face.

Daniel Castano takes a line drive off the head. pic.twitter.com/tJmZ2I16oq — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 28, 2022 @gifs_baseball

Thankfully, Castano was able to turn away enough to avoid getting hit near the eye area -- and the ball popped off his head and his teammate was able to record the out.

The 27-year-old lefty stayed down on the mound for several moments as trainers raced to his aid, but he was able to walk off under his own power.

In between innings, Marlins manager Don Mattingly appeared to tell an umpire that Castano had avoided serious injury, explaining the ball appeared to mostly hit the brim of the pitcher's cap.