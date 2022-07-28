Ric Flair Pulls Up To Titans Training Camp, Pumps Team Up, Wooo!

Ric Flair had a lot to WOOOOOO about Thursday ... the WWE legend showed up to Tennessee Titans training camp, and Derrick Henry and the squad were pumped!

The Nature Boy is in Nashville for the last wrestling match of his esteemed career ... so when 73-year-old Flair received an invite to camp, he pulled up, and spent some time with the players.

Of course, Naitch broke the team down ... to a bunch of woooooo's!

Flair told reporters at Saint Thomas Sports Park his favorite player is on the Titans, so when the invite came in, he wasn't going to say no.

"My favorite player in the NFL right now is Derrick Henry," Flair said. "Hated him at Alabama but I love him here."

Flair continued to sing the praises of the guy many consider the best back in the league.

"I didn't realize he had that speed. I didn't see that in college."

Ric even compared him to a future Hall of Famer.

"Yeah I mean 2,000 yards [a year] -- think about it. That puts him in the same class as Adrian Peterson. That's big-time stuff."

Henry also talked to reporters, telling them it was "pretty cool" to have Flair at practice ... 'cause Ric's someone Derrick used to watch on TV as a kid.

"He's a legend in the WWE world," Henry said.

"I watched him on TV growing up for a long time so it's surreal to meet people like him and come out here and let 'em talk to us after practice."

Flair's 'Last Match' goes down on July 31 ... where Ric will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade, and take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.