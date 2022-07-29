Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!

T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!

The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.

Turns out -- it was no problem for the 23-year-old former Texas Tech star, who plucked the ball out of mid-air to haul in the touchdown.

Cowboys WR T.J. Vasher and CB Kelvin Joseph had three reps vs. each other this period. Vasher won first. Joseph won second. And then Vasher with the catch of training camp so far for touchdown to end practice. pic.twitter.com/EHVsktlX30 — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 29, 2022 @GehlkenNFL

Fans in Oxnard, Calif. (where the 'Boys are hosting their training camp this year) went crazy -- and all of Vasher's teammates mobbed him on the field.

The play is a much-needed one for the 6-foot-6 receiver -- his roster spot on the Cowboys is by no means guaranteed ... but with plays like this, how could Mike McCarthy not keep him around?!

November 23, 2014: New York #Giants rookie WR Odell Beckham Jr. made 1 of the greatest catches of all-time by snagging a TD with 1 hand in spite of the defensive pass interference during a Sunday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys

pic.twitter.com/y45USUnBoF — Pro Sports Outlook (@PSO_Sports) November 23, 2021 @PSO_Sports