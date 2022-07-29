Cowboys Receiver Makes Insane 1-Handed Catch, Shades Of Odell Beckham Jr.!

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Cowboys' T.J. Vasher Insane 1-Handed Catch ... Shades Of OBJ!!!

7/29/2022 2:19 PM PT
TJ Vasher

T.J. Vasher did his best impersonation of Odell Beckham Jr. at Cowboys training camp Friday ... laying out for an insane TD catch with just one hand!!!

The Dallas wideout was going up against Kelvin Joseph in a redzone, 11-on-11 drill ... when the football came to him just a little higher than he probably would've liked.

Turns out -- it was no problem for the 23-year-old former Texas Tech star, who plucked the ball out of mid-air to haul in the touchdown.

Fans in Oxnard, Calif. (where the 'Boys are hosting their training camp this year) went crazy -- and all of Vasher's teammates mobbed him on the field.

The play is a much-needed one for the 6-foot-6 receiver -- his roster spot on the Cowboys is by no means guaranteed ... but with plays like this, how could Mike McCarthy not keep him around?!

It all, nonetheless, begs the question -- is Vasher's catch better than OBJ's?!?

