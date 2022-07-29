Top H.S. Recruit Aidan Mizell Brings Out Live Gators To Announce Florida Commitment

Forget hats and hidden T-shirts ... top high school football recruit Aidan Mizell just changed the college commitment game forever -- bringing out live gators to announce his college choice!!!

The four-star wide receiver, who plays his H.S. ball in Orlando, officially pledged to the Univ. of Florida on Friday -- and he did it in arguably the most memorable way ever.

The wideout -- who was down to Florida, Tennessee and Alabama -- walked behind a curtain ... and then carried out two live alligators to reveal he's headed to Gainseville in 2023.

The crowd went crazy ... cheering as he walked to the podium with the reptiles in his arms.

Don't worry -- Mizell's very valuable hands were safe during the announcement ... the gators had small pieces of tape wrapped around their jaws so they wouldn't be able to bite him.

Top100 WR Aidan Mizell commits to #UF with live Gators pic.twitter.com/pBxZk1vsX8 — Blake Alderman (@Blake_Alderman) July 29, 2022 @Blake_Alderman