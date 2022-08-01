Hasim Rahman Jr. Says He Could've Made Weight For Jake Paul Fight, Stop Being Scared!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Jake Paul purposely ran away from his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. ... so says the former boxing champ's son, who claims he easily could have made weight for their August 6 bout -- but the YouTube superstar got scared.

HRJ faced the music hours after Paul's Most Valuable Promotions announced the bout at Madison Square Garden was scrapped ... and he claims it's a sketchy situation.

Rahman claims he could've easily made weight for the fight ... but the Problem Child simply didn't want to risk losing.

HRJ says he "absolutely" could have made it to 205 pounds in order to make the fight happen ... but claims Jake's camp wouldn't let it happen.

Rahman has some words for Paul ... basically calling him a fraud and vowing to keep the YouTuber from ever claiming a real belt.