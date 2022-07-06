Jake Paul Scraps Tommy Fury Fight, Claims Boxer 'Went Into Hiding'

The Jake Paul and Tommy Fury fight has been shelved once again -- the Problem Child says he's officially moving on to a new opponent for his Aug. 6 event ... accusing TNT of going into hiding.

"Fury's received a termination notice," Paul said on Wednesday. "(Most Valuable Promotions) did everything it could 2 help him & team. He wasn't interested & he literally went into hiding."

"2nd time in a row he has pulled out. 2nd time in a row '’m going to step up & take on a new opponent on short notice."

Play video content

As we previously reported, Fury was denied access to the U.S. for the fight press conference in New York City last week due to his family's ties to alleged crime boss Daniel Kinahan.

We're told boxers, managers or anyone connected to Kinahan or his MTK Global boxing company has been rejected from entering the States as officials try to get any possible information on his whereabouts.

Play video content Twitter / @jakepaul

Jake, however, doesn't believe the excuse ... saying all Tommy had to do was go to the embassy to get a visa, but was dragging his feet to get it done.

Now, there are rumblings Paul will face off against 12-1 Hasim Rahman Jr. -- the son of former boxing champ Hasim Rahman.

HRJ hasn't fought any big names, and most recently lost to James McKenzie Morrison via knockout in April.

There's history between Paul and Rahman Jr. -- the two have sparred together several times in the past ... with "Gold Blooded" praising the YouTube superstar for his improvement over the years.