'Why Don't We' Member Daniel Seavey's Fan Breaks Into Home, Sleeps In Bed

Daniel Seavey, a member of the band Why Don't We, has a tattoo of a person climbing into a window located on his arm ... an image that may have become the inspiration for one obsessed fan to make her way inside the singer's home and sleep in his bed.

LAPD sources tell TMZ ... the 23-year-old broke into Daniel's L.A. pad Wednesday night. We've obtained surveillance footage of the woman pacing outside his front door holding flowers -- it seems she was there to see him, but when she realized he wasn't home, she climbed through an unlocked window.

Sources close to Daniel tell us ... once inside, the woman rummaged through Daniel's closet, putting on a "Free Hoover" hoodie he got from Drake and Kanye's show back in December. From there, the woman got into Daniel's bed and fell asleep.

The woman woke up Thursday morning and made her way to Daniel's kitchen -- where she was again caught on video -- wearing the hoodie and digging through his cabinets, listening to "Can I Get It" by Adele.

Daniel checked his phone Thursday morning and saw home surveillance video of the woman digging through his cabinets and immediately called the cops. Police arrived and took the woman into custody. We're told she was not mentally there and was placed on a psych hold.

Our Daniel sources say the woman informed cops she had recently noticed the tattoo on Daniel's arm. We're told she said it did indeed inspire her to visit the singer, and she believed they were meant to be together.