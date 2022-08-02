DJ Capri Calls Out Wiz Khalifa Over 'Disrespectful' Video

Wiz Khalifa is getting some blowback for a viral video inside a Los Angeles nightclub where he verbally destroyed a pair of DJs for not playing his new song.

If ya missed it, Wiz lost this cool over the weekend at Poppy ... calling the DJs "horrible," before offering to engage in an actual fight with them.

#wizkhalifa Goes off on DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron for being “horrible” at their jobs and offered up the fade to them at Poppy night club in LA pic.twitter.com/dqPVGil3ZG — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 31, 2022 @nojumper

Legendary DJ Capri has emerged as the most established member in the disc jock community to speak out against Wiz’s rant — and he's certainly choosing violence!!!

In an Instagram PSA posted on Monday evening, Capri explained why he thought Wiz’s behavior was totally unacceptable … and even went as far to say he would’ve swung on the Taylor Gang rapper and dealt with the consequences as an afterthought.

Capri also pointed out the 2 DJs Wiz berated -- DJ Mike Danger and MC Tron -- were likely younger, nervous and less experienced than Wiz, and he should have exercised more patience.