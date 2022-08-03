Bob Saget Scleroderma Fundraiser Turns Into Tribute Show, Celeb Pals Step In

Bob Saget is still helping to raise funds for a cause near and dear to his heart even in death ... an annual fundraiser he hosted is coming back, with an assist from his famous friends.

The late "Full House" star was a tireless advocate and fundraiser for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, hosting their signature event for 30 years ... but now that he's gone, the comedy show is turning into a special tribute to Bob.

The SRF tells TMZ a trio of Bob's celebrity pals are the new hosts for "Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine" ... with Jeff Ross, John Mayer and Jimmy Kimmel picking up the baton for Bob.

The fundraiser, which costs at least $500 to attend, will pay tribute to Bob and also feature comedy sets from Nikki Glaser, Regina Hall, Howie Mandel, Joel McHale, Kevin Nealon and John Stamos, just to name a few.

Under Bob's stewardship, the annual show raised over $25 million to find vital research to find a cure for scleroderma, a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening of the skin and connective tissues.

Bob's sister, Gay, died from the disease back in 1994 when she was only 47, and he's been involved in SRF through "Cool Comedy • Hot Cuisine" since 1991, as an attendee, performer, organizer and producer.

Remember ... Jeff and John were really close to Bob, even braving Los Angeles traffic to pick up Saget's car from the airport, their way of remembering their late friend.

In addition to headlining SRF's big event, Bob also took time over the years to reach out to families suffering from the illness to offer comfort and support.