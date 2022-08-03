Cordae Promises to Regrow His Beard, Drops New Freestyle

Cordae just dropped off a new freestyle and fans couldn’t help but notice he was back to his fresh-faced look — after going viral debuting a wolverine-esque beard last weekend at Lollapalooza.

Why does Cordae look like a civil war general??? pic.twitter.com/IT1d4cWOYr — Bucky Sparks (@Bucky_Sparks) July 30, 2022 @Bucky_Sparks

The reactions across social media were unanimously negative and likely played a part in the Naomi Osaka breakup rumors … which TMZ eventually debunked.

Cordae bounced back last night with a new freestyle titled "Ego" but couldn't help but react to an IG page’s repost of his new flow ... assuring everyone the bullies wouldn’t get the last laugh and he would be regrowing his mane in upcoming months.

The new music earned the approval of fellow hip hop peers Pusha T, Anderson. Paak and Post Malone's manager Dre London. Cordae raps about the evils of the world, prerolls and side chicks ... y'know, typical rapper headaches.