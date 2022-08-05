Texans RB Darius Anderson's Felony Burglary Case Dismissed, Attorney Says

Texans running back Darius Anderson's Friday just got a whole lot better ... his felony burglary case has been dismissed -- according to his attorney, Kelly Benavides.

Benavides, in an interview with TMZ Sports, said prosecutors made the decision official on Friday morning ... "because of a lack of evidence."

As we reported, Anderson had been charged with felony burglary of a habitation last month after cops say Anderson's ex-girlfriend told them the football player broke into her Harris County, Texas home at around 7 AM on July 15.

The woman, according to police documents, told cops she had tried to keep Anderson out of her home following a dispute, but he forced his way in through the garage. Cops say the woman told them that while inside of her home, Anderson yelled at her "that he was 'going to beat her up.'" He allegedly left the residence after learning she was calling 911.

RB Darius Anderson , #30,who was charged earlier this month w/ burglary w/ intent to commit assault, going thru workout w/ the Texans. GM Nick Caserio: “It’s an ongoing investigation. There’s a lot of misinformation that’s been out there from the big inning.Darius has cooperated” pic.twitter.com/Bodgnca5px — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) July 29, 2022 @MarkBermanFox26

According to Benavides, Anderson was at Texans practice Friday morning when prosecutors formally dropped the case. She said she's happy the 24-year-old can now put the case behind him and concentrate on his football career.

Benavides also applauded prosecutors for "doing the right thing -- doing what justice required."

Houston head coach Lovie Smith, meanwhile, said after practice he was "glad" to see the case's disposition as well.

We've reached out to the Harris County District Attorney's Office for comment, but so far, no word back yet.