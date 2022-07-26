Ex-Raiders 1st-Round Pick Damon Arnette Arrested Again, Booked On Drug Charge

More legal trouble for former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Damon Arnette ... he was just arrested again -- this time after cops say they found a cocaine-like substance in his pocket during a traffic stop.

According to police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports, Arnette was pulled over twice in his gray Dodger Charger on Monday night/Tuesday morning in Miami Beach, Fl.

During the first stop, which police say occurred at around 8:56 PM on Monday, cops say in the documents they found Arnette had been driving on a suspended license -- and issued him a citation.

According to the docs, cops say they told him he was not permitted to drive the vehicle until his license was reinstated -- though they did say they "permitted another licensed driver to drive the vehicle from the traffic stop."

Cops, though, claim in the documents that hours later -- at around 12:48 AM on Tuesday -- they noticed Arnette driving the same car, so they pulled him over again.

During that stop, cops said in the docs as soon as they verified he was, in fact, the driver of the car -- they placed him under arrest and cited him for knowingly driving with a suspended license.

But, during the arrest, cops say they searched Arnette's person, and found a small baggie "containing white powdery substance consistent with that of cocaine" in his front pants pocket.

They say they also found a straw "that was cut into a small piece resembling a device that is common for cocaine usage."

Jail records show Arnette was booked at 3:09 AM on three charges -- possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a suspended license. It's unclear if he's bonded out yet.

Of course, this is not the first run-in with the law Arnette has faced since he was drafted into the NFL -- you'll recall, he was arrested in Vegas back in January 2022 after he allegedly threatened a valet with a gun.

Dawg wtf is going on in Las Vegas? Look at Raiders CB Damon Arnette flexing a gun saying he gon kill somebody smh pic.twitter.com/PiJKT5Cyq7 — Robert 💔💔 (@RobertRaymond46) November 6, 2021 @RobertRaymond46

Arnette was released by the Kansas City Chiefs immediately following that arrest. He had previously been cut by the Raiders in 2021 after a video appearing to show him holding guns while making threats had surfaced.