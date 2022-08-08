Barry Sanders Betting Saquon Barkley Will Return To Elite Form In 2022

Play video content TMZSports.com

Fantasy Football players, listen up ... you better take Saquon Barkley in your drafts later this month -- 'cause Barry Sanders says he thinks the guy will be the real deal again in 2022!

TMZ Sports got the legendary tailback out at LAX this week -- and he told us if he had to bet, he'd say Barkley will return to form this season ... after down years in 2020 and 2021.

"I have all faith and confidence in Saquon," Sanders said.

It's a bit of a bold prediction -- considering the NY Giants star has been largely ineffective while battling injuries and poor O-line play for the past two seasons.

But, Sanders told us Barkley -- who's now close to two full years removed from an ACL tear -- should be able to regain the magic he had after the G-men made him the #2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

"He has the right stuff to make it happen on the field," Sanders said. "I've seen it. So, good luck to him."

Saquon Barkley has his burst back, linebackers don’t stand a chance in man coverage #NYG



pic.twitter.com/0GCdH3S5zd — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) August 2, 2022 @AlexWilsonESM

Saquon has looked good in Giants camp so far this summer -- with media members reporting his speed and cutting ability appear to be fully back.