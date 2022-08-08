Drake Roasts His Dad's Tattoo Of Him, Tattoo Artist Calls Him 'B*tchass'

I Know … 16 Artists Later & It's Still Not Right!!!

Drake’s dad, Dennis Graham, might have gotten a massive tattoo to honor his son ... but Drake isn't feeling it.

Drake had OVO Fest in Toronto over the weekend where he reunited with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj … but somehow his mind focused on his father’s tattoo portrait of him from 2017.

“I was sitting here thinking why you do me like this we family 😂 😂” Drake wrote in the middle of the night, tagging his dad.

Dennis hopped in the comments, saying he felt his son’s emotional pain over the tat … but he had been experiencing REAL pain -- 16 different tattoo artists -- in efforts to get it closer to Drizzy’s likeness.

That's an awful lot of needle time … maybe the 17th will be the charm?