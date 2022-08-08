The Game Links With Big Sean & Hit-Boy For New Music Video

Play video content TMZ.com

Game recently announced a social media break to finish his upcoming “Drillmatic” album … and now we've got some proof he's doing just that.

The West Coast vet recently put in overtime alongside superstar company — Big Sean and Hit-Boy — to shoot the video for "Stupiid” in Los Angeles.

Video director ThirdEyeRaz tells us in the video the trio will get to display a bit of acting chops … as a trio of rebellious movers, fitted in custom RAREB1RD jumpsuits employed by the “Stupiid Moving Company."

Both featured artists have been on a tear lately … Big Sean's been juggling festival rap life while approaching first-time fatherhood with his partner Jhené Aiko and Hit-Boy just produced on Beyoncé’s chart-topping “Renaissance” album and is currently locked in the studio finishing up “King’s Disease 3” with Nas.

Slated to be a double album’s worth of material, Game recently pushed back the release date to the fastly approaching August 12 release date after multiple delays.