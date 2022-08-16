Steve Lacy Says He and Kanye Are Friends, No Planned Collaborations Yet

Play video content TMZ.com

R&B visionary Steve Lacy has a permanent reminder from the last time he hung with Kanye West -- a matching arm tattoo they got with Lil Uzi Vert.

The trio of Geminis inked arms with the phrase “We here forever technically” last week -- a slogan Steve told TMZ Hip Hop at LAX Tuesday, speaks to the longevity of their music -- even after they pass away.

Steve says he's excited reminiscing on last week’s ink-spilling moment … but tells us he’s not locked in the studio with Kanye whatsoever at the moment, he just enjoys being in his presence as their friendship continues to build.

Even without a scheduled collaboration, Steve has already earned Ye’s respect -- via a public praising of his latest album “Gemini Rights.”