Steve Lacy Says He and Kanye Are Friends, No Planned Collaborations Yet
Steve Lacy Kanye, Uzi & I Will Live Forever, On A Technicality … We’re Artists!
8/16/2022 1:08 PM PT
R&B visionary Steve Lacy has a permanent reminder from the last time he hung with Kanye West -- a matching arm tattoo they got with Lil Uzi Vert.
The trio of Geminis inked arms with the phrase “We here forever technically” last week -- a slogan Steve told TMZ Hip Hop at LAX Tuesday, speaks to the longevity of their music -- even after they pass away.
Steve says he's excited reminiscing on last week’s ink-spilling moment … but tells us he’s not locked in the studio with Kanye whatsoever at the moment, he just enjoys being in his presence as their friendship continues to build.
Even without a scheduled collaboration, Steve has already earned Ye’s respect -- via a public praising of his latest album “Gemini Rights.”
Kanye West praising Steve Lacy pic.twitter.com/eak87Jneo3— NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 15, 2022 @nfr_podcast
Ye recently also tapped Steve to model for the new line of his Yeezy Gap sunglasses.