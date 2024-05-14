DJ Akademiks Sued For Sexual Assault, Defamation

UPDATE

2:38 PM PT -- After the story broke, DJ Akademiks hopped on his Rumble stream to elaborate further and summarized things as a shakedown retaliation orchestrated by lawyer Tyrone Blackburn.

Akademiks responds to the Rape and Defamation lawsuit pic.twitter.com/NRyEpjMiP5 — Keondre Harris (@1SlumBabii) May 14, 2024 @1SlumBabii

Ak says police and prosecutors have all seen the footage and declined to pursue charges ... in the words of Young Thug, he's ready to take it to trial!!!

DJ Akademiks may want to put that legal money he's always bragging about to good use ... a woman he publicly clashed with last year has now sued him for sexual assault.

Fauziya Abashe a.k.a. “Ziya” filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against Akademiks and two other unnamed individuals she says raped her on July 16, 2022.

Ziya is represented by Tyrone Blackburn ... the same lawyer repping Rodney Jones in his lawsuit against Diddy. He tells us he believes cops are still actively investigating.

According to the lawsuit, Ziya believes Ak's friends spiked her alcoholic drink and proceeded to take turns raping her outside on the pool deck and later, inside the home.

After the alleged rapes, Ziya says Ak woke her up around 4 AM by pulling her hair and attempting to penetrate her anally with his penis which she painfully rejected ... and he allegedly vaginally raped her instead.

Akademiks defended himself in an hour-long December 2023 broadcast claiming to have been asleep when the alleged incident happened.

The suit claims Ziya contacted the police upon returning home and says took photos of bruises and cuts on her body, which she claims were caused by the alleged sexual assault.

Ak denied any wrongdoing but took blame for antagonizing the situation and pressuring Ziya to get a rape kit and STD test ... which she did.

Ziya didn't back down and released a video of her own, accusing Ak of leaving out some of the key facts.

We reached out to Ak ... no word back, yet.