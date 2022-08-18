Ben Simmons Heckled At Candy Store, 'Don't Play With Me'

Here's proof Ben Simmons is an All-Star when it comes to handling hecklers -- keeping his cool and sternly telling a troll "don't play with me" after annoyingly being called Russell Westbrook while shopping.

The Brooklyn Nets guard was minding his business in the IT'SUGAR candy store, when a random guy walked up on him with excitement, giving him a dap ... but then it turned sideways.

"Oh my God. It's you, bro!" the guy said on the clip. "Russell Westbrook, bro! Russell Westbrook, bro! Oh my God, bro!"

And, that's when the look on Simmons' face turned sour.

"Don't play with me," Simmons said to the troll. "Don't play with me."

But, the guy wouldn't stop -- purposely calling him Westbrook again. Eventually, the guys with Simmons got involved ... walking towards him to get him to kick rocks.

"You can't shoot bro," the guy said to get in one more jab. "Sorry, bro!"

Of course, the fan's comparison is because Ben and Russ have struggled to find their shooting as of late ... and both stars have been the center of criticism by the media and Twitter experts.