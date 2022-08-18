Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Lamar Odom Gets New Smile, $80,000 Veneer Procedure

Lamar Odom Check Out My New Pearly Whites!!! ... $80k Veneer Procedure

8/18/2022 8:47 AM PT
Lamar Odom Gets New Smile
Mega

Lamar Odom's got another reason to smile -- the ex-NBA star just underwent a 4-hour veneer procedure to give his teeth a makeover ... which cost a pretty penny!!

Lamar's decision to get the work done is a huge deal -- the 2-time NBA champ is famously terrified of going to the dentist ... something that was well-documented on "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" back in the day, when he admitted not getting his teeth checked out for 7 years.

Despite his fear, we're told this is something Odom has wanted to do for a long time ... and earlier this month, he got the courage to visit Dr. Victoria Veytsman in Beverly Hills, CA to change his appearance.

The 42-year-old had work done on 22 teeth ... a nearly $80,000 procedure.

Mega

The before and after pics show the transformation -- and LO thinks it was worth it, saying, "I now have the million dollar smile."

The procedure took roughly 4 hours to complete -- and we're told the hooper was able to contain his anxiety throughout the visit.

Lookin' good, Lamar.

