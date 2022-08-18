Lil Durk Resurfaces With DJ Khaled Following Eye Injury at Concert

Lil Durk is back on the move, following a scary moment during his Lollapalooza set last month where a stage prop exploded in his face.

The Chicago drill rapper recently joined DJ Khaled on his tour bus, where Durk was all smiles and bandage-free as the "We The Best" hitmaker spouted off inspirational quotes to promote his new album.

Durk announced he was taking a mental health break a couple of weeks ago following the eye injury.

No word yet if the hiatus is officially over or if it'll affect his tour -- slated for mid-October -- but judging from his energy with Khaled, Smurkio appears to be back.

DJ Khaled has been corralling all the top rappers in the game for his upcoming album "God Did" ... Drake, Lil Baby, Future and Jay-Z are just some of the names that have buzzed around the release.

Meanwhile, Durk's placement on the project also aligns him with stars thanks to a song with Roddy Ricch and 21 Savage.

