Lil Durk a Good Sport About 'Pissed' Off Fan, Stops Show

... You're Not Passed Out, Just Pissed On!!!

Lil Durk is arguably the hottest rapper out -- his "7220" album topped the Billboard 200 chart last month -- so, it's not surprising fans would literally lose their minds, or even bodily fluids, over him.

New footage just surfaced of Durk's recent Phoenix tour stop, and it shows the Chicago rap superstar's candid reactions to a fan who was in some kinda trouble. He actually stopped the show, and seemed genuinely concerned about her.

But, then he found out the apparent emergency was that she'd peed herself!

Lil Durk fans know his repertoire involves a bit of kink and had to clarify if it was fandom ... or simply the inability to get the bathroom inside the Arizona Federal Theater last Friday that spurned her urination.

Nevertheless, Durk was a good watersport about the situation and told the fan to go clean up, so she could enjoy the rest of the show.

Artists have been extra cautious with fans since November 2021's Astroworld Festival tragedy that left 10 people dead.

We've seen several shows temporarily stopped down so security and paramedics can tend to fans in distress.

That being said, the biggest safety precaution Lil Durk might need for the remainder of his tour is having mops on standby.

Check below to see if the 7220 Tour is infiltrating your city this year.

Friday, April 15, 2022 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Saturday, April 16, 2022 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore New Orleans

Monday, April 18, 2022 – Miami, FL – FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily's Place

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

Wednesday, April 21, 2021 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater

Saturday, April 23, 2022 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Sunday, April 24, 2022 – New York, NY – Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Event Center

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

Friday, April 29, 2022 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park