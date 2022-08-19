Tank, Jamie Foxx, Pleasure P, OT Genasis, Throw R&B Money Party In L.A.

Play video content TMZ.com

Tank and Jamie Foxx co-hosted a live performance of "R&B Money Show" last night, which capped Tank's album release career and brought out some energetic moments along the way.

The R&Blowout went down inside The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood with impromptu appearances from Pleasure P, J Valentine, Jon B and even OT Genasis ... who happily blessed the audience with his hilariously bad singing.

Jamie addressed the crowd several times throughout the night, dismissing Tank's retirement … while also sharing heartfelt stories as well as a bubbly rendition of his No. 1 hit “Blame It (On The Alcohol).”

Artists rarely follow through with their retirements but Tank may be the exception ... he's close to going deaf in one of his ears and would rather contribute to music behind the scenes.

He thinks the state of R&B and other music will be fine ... as long as artists spend a decent amount of time with their craft.

Unlike Tank, Diddy has been on a crusade these past few days lamenting that the state of R&B is as good as dead.