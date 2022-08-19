Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Boycotting Triller to Support Swizz Beatz & Timbaland

Play video content

Diddy is backing Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in their ongoing legal battle with Triller ... and he's advising the culture to do the same!!!

The Bad Boy Records mogul dropped a PSA on Instagram Thursday ... right after confirming a Bad Boy vs. So So Def hit-for-hit battle with Jermaine Dupri. As a result of the pending lawsuit, Diddy and JD also agreed their event will not be on Triller, and will happen in Atlanta.

TMZ broke the story … the legendary producers are suing Triller for $28 million, citing an alleged breach of contract. Triller stated there's no wrongdoing on their part, claiming they paid both Swizz and Timbaland $50 million in cash and stock so far.

