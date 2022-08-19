Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Boycotting Triller to Support Swizz Beatz & Timbaland

Diddy Triller Wants To Play With Swizz & Tim's 💰?! Watch Me & JD Flip The Script!!!

8/19/2022 8:39 AM PT
LET ME BE CLEAR

Diddy is backing Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in their ongoing legal battle with Triller ... and he's advising the culture to do the same!!!

The Bad Boy Records mogul dropped a PSA on Instagram Thursday ... right after confirming a Bad Boy vs. So So Def hit-for-hit battle with Jermaine Dupri. As a result of the pending lawsuit, Diddy and JD also agreed their event will not be on Triller, and will happen in Atlanta.

TMZ broke the story … the legendary producers are suing Triller for $28 million, citing an alleged breach of contract. Triller stated there's no wrongdoing on their part, claiming they paid both Swizz and Timbaland $50 million in cash and stock so far.

Diddy and JD's thoughts directly mirror the thoughts of fellow rap titan Styles P … who also said no Swizz and Tim on Triller means no Verzuz for hip hop.

