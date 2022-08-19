Diddy & Jermaine Dupri Boycotting Triller to Support Swizz Beatz & Timbaland
8/19/2022 8:39 AM PT
Diddy is backing Swizz Beatz and Timbaland in their ongoing legal battle with Triller ... and he's advising the culture to do the same!!!
The Bad Boy Records mogul dropped a PSA on Instagram Thursday ... right after confirming a Bad Boy vs. So So Def hit-for-hit battle with Jermaine Dupri. As a result of the pending lawsuit, Diddy and JD also agreed their event will not be on Triller, and will happen in Atlanta.
August 19, 2022 @1DJFirstClass
TMZ broke the story … the legendary producers are suing Triller for $28 million, citing an alleged breach of contract. Triller stated there's no wrongdoing on their part, claiming they paid both Swizz and Timbaland $50 million in cash and stock so far.
Diddy and JD's thoughts directly mirror the thoughts of fellow rap titan Styles P … who also said no Swizz and Tim on Triller means no Verzuz for hip hop.