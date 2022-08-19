The Game Loses NBA YoungBoy 'Drillmatic' Feature to Budget Issues

The Game has lost another big feature from his "Drillmatic" album ... all because it was just too expensive to keep NBA YoungBoy on the project.

Game's manager, Wack 100, laid out the details in a recent Clubhouse convo attended by Ma$e and several others ... saying that even though YB cut his usual feature price tag of $300k in half, it was still just too expensive to keep it on the album.

According to Wack, it also cost a ton of money to clear samples used on the album -- which actually resulted in 10 additional tracks getting cut.

YB is the most popular rapper of 2022, so his pricey fee makes sense ... but nonetheless, Wack says they have a Game-only version of "O.P.P." ready to upload.