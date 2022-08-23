Jackboy Returns Kodak Black's 'Super Gremlin' Diss On 'Renegade Freestyle'

Kodak Black earned a platinum plaque for this year's hit “Super Gremlin” -- a passionate accusation of betrayal toward his former Sniper Gang artist Jackboy, but now Jackboy's clearing the air.

He's just dropped a new track ... "Renegade Freestyle (Closure),” which samples Jay-Z and Eminem’s legendary duet.

Kodak and Jackboy had a public falling out over numerous topics on Instagram Live last summer and Jackboy opens up as many old wounds as possible on the record.

According to Jackboy, Kodak has never visited Haiti despite repping the country's culture regularly, and even serves as a “federal agent” in exchange for immunity through Donald Trump. Again, that's just Jackboy's claim ... but it is true Trump was Kodak's saving grace when he was incarcerated.

Kodak’s recent run-ins with the police suggest he’s not above the law -- he's also not above a lawsuit.

