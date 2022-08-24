Cubs Fan Hurled Down 3 Rows Of Bleachers In Fight At Wrigley Field

The Cubs vs. Cardinals game Tuesday night was a snoozer -- but the action in the outfield seats sure as hell as wasn't ... 'cause fans got into a wild tiff there where one man ended up being hurled down several rows of bleachers.

The chaos appeared to happen in the eighth inning of the Cardinals' 13-3 blowout of the Cubs ... when several fans got into an altercation at Wrigley Field.

It's unclear what started the tiff -- but you can see in video of the fracas, a guy wearing an Anthony Rizzo jersey was pushed so hard during the scuffle, he actually fell head over heels down a few rows of seats.

Fortunately, he was able to get up seemingly uninjured ... but the same couldn't be said for another dude who was involved in the fight -- 'cause footage shows that guy was bleeding from his eye area.

Multiple security guards raced to the scene to try to restore order -- and after a few moments, it looked like they succeeded.