JID Looks Ahead to 'DiCaprio 3' 'Gangsta Grillz' with DJ Drama

JID's new album "The Forever Story" drops Friday but the Dreamville rapper is already plotting and planning the project that follows it.

Rumors have been swirling that DJ Drama is set to flood the hip-hop space with new rap star-led 'Gangsta Grillz' mixtapes ... and JID confirmed the next issue of his Leonardo DiCaprio mixtape series will be one of them!

Meek Mill, Tory Lanez, EST Gee and several others have been in talks to do a 'Gangsta Grillz' this year, which is perfect for JID's goals.

He says his aim is to recreate that old-school mixtape feeling by scooping other rappers' beats and flipping them into original songs.

"Me and Drama are really gonna do it right," JID confirmed in a new interview, referring to his "DiCaprio 3" mixtape.

The last "DiCaprio" project dropped in 2018, and JID said the actual Leo's now aware of his presence ... through their mutual friend Q-Tip -- from A Tribe Called Quest -- who texted Leo and let him know the project was 🔥🔥🔥.

Play video content TMZ.com

The last time we talked to JID, he half-joked he could've been the 4th Migos member ... which is interesting as rumors persist there could be an open spot.

Offset filed a complaint against Quality Control Records earlier this week for ownership over his solo career -- all but leaving Quavo and Takeoff to sweep up the dust as the new duo Unc & Phew.