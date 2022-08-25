Rapper X-Raided Says CA Rap Lyrics Bill Would've Prevented 26-Year Prison Term

Play video content TMZ.com

With the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom, the state of California is set to pass an unprecedented rap lyrics bill that will block prosecutors from using artists' work as circumstantial evidence.

Strange Music rapper X-Raided knows firsthand how bill AB-2799 could've changed his life -- he spent 26 years in prison on 1st-degree murder charges, but tells TMZ Hip Hop about "95 percent" of what prosecutors used to convict him wouldn't be allowed with the new bill.

The Sacramento-born rapper was convicted in 1992 with several others for the murder of a community activist inside her own home, but X-Raided says prosecutors never found a murder weapon in his case.

They instead argued he used something similar for his debut album, 1992's "Psycho Active" where he was pictured with a gun placed next to his head.

He recorded several albums while locked up and was eventually paroled in 2018 ... and wound up joining forces with Tech N9ne to tour once again.

A similar bill recently hit a wall in NYC despite the backing of Fat Joe, Jay-Z, Meek Mill and others … and X-Raided says it's the progressive politics of Newsom that's made the difference in the Golden State.

X-Raided wants his experiences to steer past, current and future inmates in a better direction.