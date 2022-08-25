'Power' Stars Michael Rainey & Gianni Paolo Say Method Man Replaced T.I.

Play video content TMZ.com

'Power Book: II' stars Michael Rainey and Gianni Paolo are stoked for the upcoming season of 50 Cent's hit series ... and his upcoming Tycoon Weekend, especially since Fiddy and Floyd Mayweather are friends again!

We ran into Mike and Gianni hanging out in L.A., and they tell TMZ Hip Hop ... Fiddy's long-running public feud with the boxing champ came to a halt at the request of Mo'Nique while she was doing stand-up!!!

The 'Power' pair say Mo'Nique stopped her Las Vegas show midway to put Floyd and 50 on blast, putting the gears in motion for them to repair their friendship.

50 recently told a version of the story on "The Breakfast Club," admitting there was a bit of stubbornness on both ends ... but the rest is harmonious history.

Floyd is set to make an appearance at the Autograph Show of Texas in Pasadena and Mo'Nique was cast in one of 50's other popular TV series, "B.M.F."

Mike and Gianni also revisited their early days being on the 'Power' set ... and recall T.I. originally being cast in the role of lawyer Davis MacLean ... only to be replaced by Method Man by the time filming started.

Like Floyd, 50 and T.I. have a bit of a testy history, and the 'Power' connection would've ironed out their previous issues. We've reached out to Tip for some clarity ... we'll let you know when we hear back!