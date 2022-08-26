'Supernatural' Star Jim Beaver Files For Divorce From Sarah Spiegel

"Supernatural" Jim Beaver is throwing in the towel on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce from his actress and singer wife.

Jim beelined it to court this week and filed to divorce Sarah Spiegel after 3 years of marriage.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jim lists the date of separation as August 14 ... which means he wasted almost no time going forward with the divorce filing ... and he cites the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

Jim and Sarah started dating back in September 2016, and in May 2018, Jim announced their engagement after popping the question on a trip to Paris.

The actors tied the knot in June 2019, with Jim gushing about Sarah in a social media post where he called her "delectable, spectacular, deeply kind and loving."

