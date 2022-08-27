'Real Housewives' Star Diana Jenkins Gets Bodyguards After Death Threats Over Racist Posts

"Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Diana Jenkins is beefing up her security big-time ... this after she was deluged with death threats from Bravo fans furious over her alleged connection to racist online comments ... according to Page Six.

Diana reportedly consulted with security experts who believe the threats are CREDIBLE and advised her to hire 4 personal bodyguards to shadow her every movement 24/7.

“She’s taking every precaution she can to protect herself and her family,” one source told Page Six.

Diana and costar Garcelle Beauvais have been feuding on the show this season. And it all came to a head recently when Jenkins purportedly hired social media bots to post racial slurs about Garcelle's 14-year-old son Jax.

A Bravo fan account posted now-deleted screenshots of Jax's Instagram page dripping with nasty comments targeting his mom.

Garcelle was beside herself about what she viewed as the online trolling of her son so she posted her own message. "I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids!"

Play video content

She continued..."It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone."