Tyrese Doesn't Want to Pay Estranged Wife Spousal Support in Divorce

Tyrese doesn't want to fork over spousal support, or the keys to a Range Rover, to his estranged wife ... though he IS willing to let Samantha Lee Gibson have one of their other SUVs.

The actor/singer is in court Monday for a hearing in his divorce case to lay out what he wants from the split.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Tyrese is looking to avoid sending Samantha monthly spousal support ... and he wants to hang on to a 2016 Range Rover, while offering to let her walk away with a less luxurious 2017 Land Rover Discovery.

What's more, Tyrese wants their prenup enforced ... and he's requesting joint physical and legal custody of their daughter, Soraya Gibson. He also wants final say on non-medical emergencies for their kid.

It's been a nasty divorce so far ... when Samantha filed in September 2020, she claimed Tyrese had locked her out of the house, an accusation he denied. As we reported, Samantha was gunning for $20k in monthly child support, which Tyrese claimed was "unreasonably high."

Play video content

So, it will be interesting to see how Samantha reacts to Tyrese asking for her to get the down-market Rover, and no spousal support.

Play video content