'Star Wars' Han Solo Blaster Pistol Goes For $1M At Auction

Han Solo believed there's nothin' quite like a good blaster at your side, and 'Star Wars' fans seem to agree -- that's why Harrison Ford's actual prop from the original film fetched just over a mil at auction!!!

The Rock Island Auction Company held an event for collector firearms over the weekend ... they've sold great finds before like John Wayne's weapon from "True Grit" and Alexander Hamilton's pistols, but come on -- there's nothing quite like this.

The DL-44 Heavy Blaster Pistol snagged $1,057,500 at auction -- but that chunk of change is nothing to a die-hard fan of the galaxy far, far away.

FYI ... it was estimated to go for $300K-500K -- almost as big of a jump as one to hyperspace.

The blaster's the same one used on-screen by the reckless smuggler himself in "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" ... and is the last surviving example of the three models that were made for the movie.

The piece was originally a Mauser that George Lucas' team converted to a non-firing weapon for blanks only ... sorry, no womp rat shooting with this thing.

