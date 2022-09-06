Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Embrace At Lakers Facility After Long-Standing Beef

It looks like Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley might actually be able to put their heated rivalry to the side now that they're teammates ... because the two embraced at a Lakers press conference on Tuesday -- and they're both still alive!!

Of course, Pat Bev and Brodie have butted heads for nearly a decade ... with both players trading insults and questionable plays in games over the years.

Once Pat got traded to the Purple and Gold this offseason, a lot were wondering how/if the two would be able to coexist on the same team ... and so far, it looks like they'll be just fine -- either that, or it was all just a publicity stunt.

Pat Beverley and Russell Westbrook greeting each other after Pat’s press conference pic.twitter.com/p02AC9O1kh — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) September 6, 2022 @jovanbuha

Westbrook and Beverley dapped each other up and shared a short hug at the latter's introductory presser on Tuesday ... and while it wasn't the warmest embrace, it's certainly a start.

Beverley also talked about playing alongside Westbrook during the presser ... saying he's excited to get to work.