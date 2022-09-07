Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber Out with Camila Morrone After Leonardo DiCaprio Split

Camila Morrone is livin' it up following her breakup from Leonardo DiCaprio ... by hitting the town with BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber for a much-needed girls' night out.

The sisterhood circle was spotted leaving Sushi Park in West Hollywood Tuesday night ... all smiles as they took to the parking lot with security in tow.

Play video content BACKGRID

Kendall and Hailey seemed to be embracing the newly-single 25-year-old after her recent split ... and Camila looks to be havin' fun with the girls instead of worrying about the single life.

What's interesting is HB and KJ used to be good friends with Gigi Hadid, who's at least rumored to be dating Leo now! However, the model trio hasn't hung out publicly in a long time.

As you may know, Leo and Camila called it quits after 4 years of dating -- she was recently seen moving into a new place in Malibu after their breakup.

Play video content