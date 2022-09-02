Leonard DiCaprio’s Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Allegedly Moving Into New Apartment

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Leonardo DiCaprio Ex-GF Moving on with New Apartment

9/2/2022 7:19 PM PT
Camila Morrone seems to be ready to move on with her life as a single woman following her split from Leonardo DiCaprio ... cause she's apparently already moved into a new apartment.

The model/actress was spotted Friday in Malibu moving into a new place. For the most part, she seemingly kept it cool with a neutral facial expression as friends and movers helped her get furniture and belongings into her apartment.

As you may know, Leo and Camila recently called it quits after 4 years of dating, though it's still not clear what may have led to the breakup. The two began dating back in 2017 and in 2020 they spent a great deal of time together during quarantine.

Leonardo DiCaprio meets up with his pals
Meanwhile, the "Wolf of Wall Street" star has been spending some quality time with friends in the big apple. Last week, he was seen for the first time since they reportedly split ... grabbing some Italian food with his crew.

You know what they say ... out with the old, in with the new -- and clearly Camila is wasting no time with that.

