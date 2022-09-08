Harry Styles Makes a Joke Over Spitting on Chris Pine at Madison Square Garden Concert

Play video content

Harry Styles is leaning into the whole "I hacked a loogie on Chris Pine" story by leaning in on it ... which is exactly what he did Wednesday night in concert.

Harry performed to a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden, where he told his fans he had just popped over to Venice to spit on his fellow costar of "Don't Worry Darling." No doubt he was trying to telegraph the story was BS, and the fans ate it up.

Play video content

As you know, a video's been circulating that shows Harry taking his seat next to Chris Pine at the Venice Film Festival and as he sits it looks like he spits on Chris's lap, and Chris reacts in a way that aligns with what lots of folks think.

Chris's rep called the story ridiculous, saying it never happened. However, a source very close to Chris tells TMZ the actor had said privately that it did indeed happen.

Play video content