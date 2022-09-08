Diana Jenkins Discussed Donation to Airline Victims Families with Erika Jayne

Diana Jenkins' donation for Lion Air victims' families isn't a call to war against Erika Jayne, but it IS intended to provoke a response ... from some other 'Real Housewives.'

Sources connected to the 'RHOBH' star tell TMZ ... Diana and Erika discussed the $100k gift before it even happened. We're told even though it may have appeared to be a dig at Erika, given the fact EJ's been embroiled in litigation directly related to that tragedy, that's just not the case.

On the contrary, we're told Diana and Erika are good pals ... so clearly, no shots intended -- but here's what she did have up her sleeve.

Our sources say Diana sees this as an opportunity for some of the other cast members, like Sutton Stracke and Garcelle Beauvais, to put their money where their mouths are ... because they've attacked Erika over her connection to the Lion Air case.

Since they like to talk about it so much -- suggesting in the past Erika lacks compassion for the families -- we're told Diana sees this as kind of putting the ball in their court ... giving them a chance to step up and make a donation to show how much they care about those folks.

As you know ... Erika and her estranged husband, attorney Tom Girardi, were sued for allegedly swindling these families out of a settlement they scored against Lion Air -- although Erika's denied having any knowledge of how Tom ran his business, including on this.