Virginia Restaurant Apologizes After September 11 Themed Food Menu

A Virginia restaurant is doing some serious damage control after releasing a 9/11-themed seafood menu with items named after markers of the attack.

The Clubhouse restaurant came under fire Tuesday after manager George White posted the 'Patriot Day 2022' menu to Facebook with dishes that included a 'Freedom Flounder', 'Flight 93 Redirect' Crab Dip, 'Pentagon Pie,' '9-11 Oysters,' 'First Responder Flatbread' and the '2977 Chowder' -- a nod to the number of people who died on 9/11.

The 21st anniversary of the attack is Sunday, so it appears the restaurant thought the menu would act as a way to honor the victims ... but it clearly missed the mark.

White apologized shortly after, "I apologize for those I offended with the 9/11 seafood Sunday post. My intention was to bring attention to that horrific day 21 years ago. To honor those who lost so much as well those who gave everything that day. We will have a new theme tomorrow."