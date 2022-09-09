Diana Jenkins Won't Attend 'RHOBH' In Person, Positive for COVID

"RHOBH" star Diana Jenkins will be missing from the reunion couches when the highly-anticipated episode airs ... and it's all thanks to a case of COVID.

Jenkins has been all over Instagram the last few days, showcasing her trip in Hawaii -- but a source close tells us she's gotten COVID -- and won't be able to attend Friday's taping of the reunion with the rest of the cast.

There is, however, some good news for her fans -- and any of the other Housewives who might wanna confront Jenkins -- because she'll still participate via Zoom.

We're told she does have symptoms, and is under a doctor's care.

TMZ broke the story, Diana's recently had some major beef with publications and reports who accused her in the past of running a prostitution ring. Her legal team fired off 8 cease and desist letters to the outlets, which actually resulted in some of the fake stories to come down.

She does, however, appear to have an alliance with her "RHOBH" costar Erika Jayne, recently donating $100K to family members of those who died during the 2018 Lion Air 610 flight.

