Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Drake Shows Off 3-Point Stroke In Skills Contest At Nike Headquarters

Drake Shows Off 3-Point Stroke In Skills Contest ... Jump Shot Improving!!!

9/9/2022 9:48 AM PT
Drake

The jokes about Drake's jump shot might no longer be allowable -- the rapper just showed off his 3-point stroke repeatedly in a skills contest ... and it's seriously improving!!!

The "Honestly Nevermind" rapper visited Nike's headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon this week ... and participated in a 3-point competition. And, according to footage obtained XXL Magazine, he drained (most of) his shots!

In the short clip, Drake nailed his first basket. The camera then panned away for a bunch of his other attempts, but it did ultimately come back around to catch a few more of his makes.

Of course, Drake didn't always use to look like this on the court ... in fact, he famously used to be the owner of a busted jump shot.

You'll recall, while warming up with the Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball team back in 2014, he actually air-balled one of his jumpers.

But the diehard Toronto Raptors fan has clearly worked on his game since then ... and the hard work seems to be paying off.

drake

Could a three-peat in the Sanctuary Basketball League that he started last year be on the horizon? Based on how his shot's fallin' these days -- seems that way!

Related Articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later