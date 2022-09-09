Pittsburgh Steelers Honoring Dwayne Haskins With No. 3 Helmet Stickers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are continuing to honor Dwayne Haskins following his sudden death ... by wearing #3 stickers on their helmets for this entire season.

The org. announced the planned tribute on Friday ... showing the nod to the late quarterback will be placed on the bottom left of their iconic helmets starting this week.

The #Steelers will honor their late teammate, Dwayne Haskins, by wearing a “3” sticker on their helmets throughout the year. pic.twitter.com/zaSqAJm1hv — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 9, 2022 @SteelersPRBurt

Haskins joined the Steelers back in January 2021 following a two-year stint with the Washington Commanders ... but did not see any game action.

Tragically, following the season, he died when he was hit by a dump truck in a horrible accident on a Florida highway.

He was just 24 years old.

The Steelers have paid tribute to him repeatedly since his passing ... with head coach Mike Tomlin saying at the time of his death that he was devastated over the loss.

"He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers," Tomlin said, "both on the field and in our community."

Haskins' alma mater, Ohio State, and his former Commanders team have also paid homage to the QB in the wake of his death.